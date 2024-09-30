Thailand eyes jump in exports to China

After a recent meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Thailand, Pichai emphasized the longstanding friendship between the two countries, saying economic collaboration will bring long-term benefits to both sides.
He dismissed concerns about the influx of Chinese goods, saying nearly 80 % of China's exports to Thailand are capital and intermediate goods essential for manufacturing and exports.
"Those products are mostly exported from Thailand to other countries after further processing... It boosts our economy and enhances employment," he said.
In addition, Chinese tourists contribute a lot to the kingdom's economic growth, with the government aiming for about 8 million arrivals this year, Pichai said.
Thai tropical fruits have also become a big draw among Chinese consumers, contributing significantly to the kingdom's annual income from fruit trade, he said.
"I call for a rational perspective from Thai media and the public (on) our trade with China. E-commerce, which has swept the globe, may impact Thai small businesses, (but) it can create more opportunities for Thai products going outside."
At a recent international commerce expo, Thailand leveraged Chinese influencers for e-commerce livestreaming, generating about 320 million baht ($10 million) in transactions in just one day, he said.
Han Zhiqiang, China's ambassador to Thailand, said China will continue to help Thailand expand trade through both traditional channels and online platforms. "We are also happy to provide professional training to enhance the kingdom's e-commerce talent."
The so-called cheap Chinese goods, which have attracted significant public attention in Thailand, mainly consist of daily chemical products, food, etc, accounting for less than 10 per cent of China's exports to Thailand, he said.
Complying with laws
Beijing has always instructed Chinese companies to operate overseas according to local laws, he said, adding that China will continue to support efforts to strengthen supervision and address any rule violations.
China has been Thailand's largest trade partner for several years, with bilateral trade reaching $126.3 billion last year and a trade surplus of $25.1 billion for China, according to the Chinese embassy in Thailand.
"We don't see trade surplus to Thailand as our target; instead, we always welcome Thai products to enter China," Han said.
He cautioned that focusing solely on isolated cases without considering the overall context could harm the interests of both Chinese and Thai people, urging closer cooperation to foster a fair and healthy trading environment.
Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, president of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said Sino-Thai trade outcomes should not be overlooked.
He highlighted the Thai-Chinese Rayong Industrial Zone, which significantly boosted Thai exports last year and provided more than 55,000 jobs.
"Instead of taking jobs from Thais, Chinese enterprises have helped boost employment, as for every Chinese employee hired, the company must hire four Thais."
He urged government sectors to improve the competitiveness of Thai businesses in global trade and strengthen law enforcement against illegal activities, adding his chamber will assist Chinese companies by providing information on local laws.
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network