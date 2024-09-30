Thailand eyes jump in exports to China

After a recent meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Thailand, Pichai emphasized the longstanding friendship between the two countries, saying economic collaboration will bring long-term benefits to both sides.

He dismissed concerns about the influx of Chinese goods, saying nearly 80 % of China's exports to Thailand are capital and intermediate goods essential for manufacturing and exports.

"Those products are mostly exported from Thailand to other countries after further processing... It boosts our economy and enhances employment," he said.

In addition, Chinese tourists contribute a lot to the kingdom's economic growth, with the government aiming for about 8 million arrivals this year, Pichai said.

Thai tropical fruits have also become a big draw among Chinese consumers, contributing significantly to the kingdom's annual income from fruit trade, he said.