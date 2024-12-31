Search for cause underway the day after air disaster

MUAN, South Jeolla Province/ SEOUL -- The Transport Ministry said Monday it would carry out all-out safety inspections of all Boeing 737-800 model aeroplanes operated by six South Korean air carriers, in response to the fatal plane crash that killed 179 people at Muan International Airport in Muan-gun, South Jeolla Province, on Sunday.
The twin-engine Boeing 737-800 model accounts for nearly 25 per cent of South Korea's fleet of over 400 passenger aircraft used in international flights, according to the Transport Ministry's Aviation Technical Information System. There are 101 Boeing 737-800 planes registered with the government, including the one that crashed Sunday in the deadliest plane crash on South Korean soil.
Joo Jong-wan, head of the aviation policy bureau at the South Korean Transport Ministry, said in a briefing Monday afternoon that a weeklong special safety inspection of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft will take place until Friday. Authorities will examine the maintenance history of engines, landing gear and other flight operating systems, Joo added.
The Boeing 737-800 model, which first flew in July 1997, is currently used by South Korean low-cost air carriers, such as Jeju Air, the operator of the Boeing 737-800 flight in Sunday's deadly crash. T'way, Eastar Jet, Air Incheon and the nation's flag carrier Korea Air Lines also use the model.
"We have overseen (the air carriers') the timeliness of their maintenance efforts," Yoo Kyung-soo, head of aviation safety policy at the Transport Ministry, said in a briefing Monday morning. "We will look into any deficiencies or violation of regulations."
The Transport Ministry also revealed that it had launched a "high-intensity inspection" into Jeju Air. It dispatched safety inspectors after another Boeing 737-800 aircraft en route to Jeju Island on Monday declared an emergency due to suspected landing gear malfunctioning and diverted to Incheon International Airport, according to the ministry.
According to Joo, the government would conduct a joint investigation into the cause of the plane crash with two US National Transportation Safety Board officials and two Boeing representatives. Engine maker CFM International may also participate in the investigation, according to the ministry.
Earlier on Monday, acting president Choi Sang-mok ordered the administration to overhaul aircraft operations in South Korea.
Choi instructed the Transport Ministry to "carry out an emergency safety inspection of South Korea's entire flight system" to ensure the tragic incident would not be repeated. The inspection will begin after the immediate aftermath of the crash has been dealt with.
The remarks came as Choi presided over the fourth disaster control meeting in Seoul on Monday. Choi has taken over the roles of President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, as both have been impeached by the parliament. He also serves as the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.
Later on Monday, Choi held a closed-door meeting with National Assembly Speaker Rep. Woo Won-shik. A representative of Woo said the two discussed ways to handle the aftermath of the deadly incident and measures to support the bereaved families.
Amid ongoing debates over the causes of the Jeju Air flight crash at Muan International Airport, authorities have identified 146 of the 179 deceased passengers and crew according to the latest government estimate as of press time Monday. Experts largely agree that a landing gear malfunction triggered the disaster, but differing opinions persist on what caused the failure.
Some point to a bird strike as the likely culprit, while others question why additional braking systems failed to engage or the existence of a concrete wall past the end of the runway. The cause of the post-crash fire also remains a subject of contention among experts.
With the cause of the disaster still under investigation the Transport Ministry stated that all 179 victims had been transferred to temporary morgues in the airport's hangars. Recovery teams have been working overnight to identify the victims and collect their remains, with authorities assuring grieving families that the remains would be handed over once identification and forensic procedures were completed.
Meanwhile, the bereaved families of the victims of the Jeju Air crash expressed a collective desire to establish a joint memorial site on the first floor of Muan International Airport, closer to the site of the tragedy.
Though the joint memorial altar was set up at Muan Sports Park, which is about five kilometres away from the airport, some family members suggested the memorial be made at the airport.
The family delegation also discussed funeral arrangements, emphasizing that no funerals should take place until all the bodies have been recovered and identified. However, they acknowledged that some families might need to proceed earlier due to personal circumstances.
Park Han-sin, the representative of the bereaved families, said that they wish to put a pause on funeral-related procedures until all the identities of all the bodies are confirmed, adding that almost 20 bodies are yet to be identified.
“We carefully ask the families to stop holding individual meetings regarding funeral matters,” Park told the families in Muan International Airport’s lounge.
Some individuals present claimed some people wish to bring their family members home as soon as they are identified. However, others agreed to the representative’s suggestion for joint action.
“It’d be better to hold the funeral together as well,” said another man.
The bereaved families continued to exchange their thoughts, shared the latest updates with as many family members as possible and tried to find the best way to help the deceased to rest in peace.
Meanwhile, the South Jeolla provincial government announced Monday that it would set up separate memorial altars across the 22 cities and counties of the province to enable the public to share their condolences and mourn the loss of their loved ones.
To assist in the aftermath of the disaster, the Transport Ministry announced the launch of an integrated support centre for the victims. Located on the third floor of the administration building at Muan International Airport, the centre is led by the central government.
The legal community has also stepped up to support victims and their families. Legal experts anticipate a series of civil and criminal actions once the Transport Ministry concludes its investigation into the incident, and the Gwangju Bar Association announced the formation of a legal support task force to assist those affected by the disaster.
The association is actively recruiting lawyers to join the task force, with the first phase of recruitment set to conclude by Monday. The task force is expected to begin operations Tuesday, working in collaboration with Gwangju City and South Jeolla Province to provide legal assistance tailored to the needs of victims and their families.
Son Ji-hyoung
Choi Jeong-yoon
Lee Si-jin
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network