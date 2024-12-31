Search for cause underway the day after air disaster

Amid ongoing debates over the causes of the Jeju Air flight crash at Muan International Airport, authorities have identified 146 of the 179 deceased passengers and crew according to the latest government estimate as of press time Monday. Experts largely agree that a landing gear malfunction triggered the disaster, but differing opinions persist on what caused the failure.

Some point to a bird strike as the likely culprit, while others question why additional braking systems failed to engage or the existence of a concrete wall past the end of the runway. The cause of the post-crash fire also remains a subject of contention among experts.

With the cause of the disaster still under investigation the Transport Ministry stated that all 179 victims had been transferred to temporary morgues in the airport's hangars. Recovery teams have been working overnight to identify the victims and collect their remains, with authorities assuring grieving families that the remains would be handed over once identification and forensic procedures were completed.

Meanwhile, the bereaved families of the victims of the Jeju Air crash expressed a collective desire to establish a joint memorial site on the first floor of Muan International Airport, closer to the site of the tragedy.

Though the joint memorial altar was set up at Muan Sports Park, which is about five kilometres away from the airport, some family members suggested the memorial be made at the airport.

The family delegation also discussed funeral arrangements, emphasizing that no funerals should take place until all the bodies have been recovered and identified. However, they acknowledged that some families might need to proceed earlier due to personal circumstances.

Park Han-sin, the representative of the bereaved families, said that they wish to put a pause on funeral-related procedures until all the identities of all the bodies are confirmed, adding that almost 20 bodies are yet to be identified.

“We carefully ask the families to stop holding individual meetings regarding funeral matters,” Park told the families in Muan International Airport’s lounge.

Some individuals present claimed some people wish to bring their family members home as soon as they are identified. However, others agreed to the representative’s suggestion for joint action.

“It’d be better to hold the funeral together as well,” said another man.

The bereaved families continued to exchange their thoughts, shared the latest updates with as many family members as possible and tried to find the best way to help the deceased to rest in peace.

Meanwhile, the South Jeolla provincial government announced Monday that it would set up separate memorial altars across the 22 cities and counties of the province to enable the public to share their condolences and mourn the loss of their loved ones.

To assist in the aftermath of the disaster, the Transport Ministry announced the launch of an integrated support centre for the victims. Located on the third floor of the administration building at Muan International Airport, the centre is led by the central government.

The legal community has also stepped up to support victims and their families. Legal experts anticipate a series of civil and criminal actions once the Transport Ministry concludes its investigation into the incident, and the Gwangju Bar Association announced the formation of a legal support task force to assist those affected by the disaster.

The association is actively recruiting lawyers to join the task force, with the first phase of recruitment set to conclude by Monday. The task force is expected to begin operations Tuesday, working in collaboration with Gwangju City and South Jeolla Province to provide legal assistance tailored to the needs of victims and their families.

