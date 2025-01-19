What will US TikTok creators do next?

"This is my new home now," wrote a user in a RedNote post, tagged with the words "tiktokrefugee" and "sad".

Minutes after TikTok's US shutdown, other users took to X, formerly called Twitter.

"I didn’t really think that they would cut off TikTok. Now I’m sad and I miss the friends I made there. Hoping it all comes back in just a few days," wrote @RavenclawJedi.

'HAIR ON FIRE' MOMENT

NordVPN, a popular virtual private network, or VPN, allowing users to access the internet from servers around the world, said it was "experiencing temporary technical difficulties."

Web searches for "VPN" spiked in the minutes after US users lost access to TikTok, according to Google Trends.

Users on Instagram fretted about whether they would still receive merchandise they had bought on TikTok Shop, the video platform's e-commerce arm.

Marketing firms reliant on TikTok have rushed to prepare contingency plans in what one executive described as a "hair on fire" moment after months of conventional wisdom saying that a solution would materialize to keep the app running.

There have been signs TikTok could make a comeback under Trump, who has said he wants to pursue a "political resolution" of the issue and last month urged the Supreme Court to pause implementation of the ban.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew plans to attend the US presidential inauguration and attend a rally with Trump on Sunday, a source told Reuters.

Suitors including former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt have expressed interest in the fast-growing business that analysts estimate could be worth as much as $50 billion. Media reports say Beijing has also held talks about selling TikTok's US operations to billionaire and Trump ally Elon Musk, though the company has denied that.

US search engine startup Perplexity AI submitted a bid on Saturday to ByteDance for Perplexity to merge with TikTok U.S., a source familiar with the company's plans told Reuters. Perplexity would merge with TikTok US and create a new entity by combining the merged company with other partners, the person added.

Privately held ByteDance is about 60% owned by institutional investors such as BlackRock and General Atlantic, while its founders and employees own 20% each. It has more than 7,000 employees in the US.

TikTok creators in the US are on edge after the platform announced that a potential ban could have severe consequences. TikTok revealed that the ban could significantly impact 7 million businesses and silence 170 million American voices.

A study from Oxford Economics, sponsored by TikTok, showed that small and medium-sized businesses using the platform created 224,000 jobs in 2023. These businesses generated nearly $15 billion in revenue and contributed approximately $24 billion to the US GDP in 2023.

TikTok offers various revenue-generating opportunities, such as the Creativity Program, which rewards popular videos longer than one minute. Content creators can also earn income through brand partnerships, product sales via TikTok Shop’s affiliate system, and receiving “gifts” during live streams.

The news of TikTok's potential ban in the U.S. has had a significant impact on Chinese sellers using the platform. These sellers are quickly adapting to the changing situation by implementing new strategies, such as expanding their customer base to international markets and using other platforms alongside TikTok to reduce the risk of relying on a single platform.

One such seller has made substantial investments in TikTok Shop in the US, and to mitigate risk, they plan to expand their business to other platforms like Amazon and Shein. They are also exploring opportunities in international markets like Spain and Mexico.

Amid intensified competition in the social media market, news of a potential TikTok ban has led major tech companies to eye the opportunity to attract TikTok’s 170 million users and the massive advertising revenue that follows, aiming to capture a larger market share.

Major social media platforms, such as Instagram and YouTube, stand to benefit from this situation, particularly with Instagram's Reels and YouTube's Shorts, which feature similar functions to TikTok. This has led content creators and small businesses to increasingly use these platforms.

Ralph Chakkarat, an analyst at William Blair, noted that if TikTok is banned, Meta's Instagram could benefit significantly from the shift of users and advertising budgets. It is estimated that Meta could see a threefold increase in revenue from this market share, after having fiercely competed with TikTok through its Reels feature.

Who Will Buy TikTok for $200 Billion?

So far, ByteDance has confirmed it will not sell the platform. However, Bloomberg recently reported that there were considerations to sell TikTok to Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX, although TikTok has since denied the rumor.

Previously, there were also reports that Steven Mnuchin, former U.S. Treasury Secretary, and Frank McCourt, former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, expressed interest in purchasing shares of TikTok. McCourt mentioned that a group of investors was ready to provide $20 billion for the deal.

TikTok is highly valued, especially when considering the “algorithm” at the core of the platform. Analyst Dan Ives estimates TikTok’s value at over $100 billion, and if the algorithm is included, its value could reach $200 billion. Without the algorithm, however, the value would drop to just tens of billions, as the algorithm is what allows TikTok to accurately recommend content to users.

Nevertheless, selling TikTok entirely is a difficult proposition, as both the Chinese government and the company itself wish to protect this critical technology. A sale without the algorithm would also result in TikTok’s U.S. version becoming a separate platform, disconnected from TikTok’s global ecosystem.