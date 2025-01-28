Xi lauds China's solid progress despite challenges in Year of Dragon

Xi hailed the journey over the past year as "extraordinary" and the achievements "very encouraging."

"We proved once again through our hard work that no difficulty or obstacle will hold back the Chinese people in their pursuit of a better life," Xi said. "Our historical course to build a strong country and rejuvenate the nation will not be blocked."

"We will undoubtedly break new ground in reform and development as long as we strengthen our conviction and confidence, confront problems and obstacles directly, and tackle risks and challenges without hesitation," Xi added.

In 2025, China will further deepen reforms across the board, expand high-standard opening up, guard against and defuse risks in key areas and external shocks, and promote sustained economic recovery, Xi said.

Suggestions for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) will be formulated and China will continue to strive towards grand goals, he stated.

China will continue to improve people's living standards and ensure that more benefits of modernization are shared among all the people in a more equitable way, Xi added.

The snake symbolizes wisdom and vitality in Chinese culture, Xi said, expressing his hope that Chinese people of all ethnic groups will stay confident, and hopeful and forge ahead with an enterprising spirit.

Li Qiang presided over the reception. Other senior officials Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng were also present at the event.

Xinhua

China Daily

Asia News Network