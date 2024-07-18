Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization lauds carbon neutrality success

This event, a key milestone in Thailand’s push for sustainable development, brought together a diverse array of stakeholders including investors, entrepreneurs, government officials, and distinguished guests.

Under the banner "Driving Towards Carbon Neutrality," the forum spotlighted Thailand's proactive measures in tackling climate change and promoting carbon-neutral practices across multiple sectors.

The event achieved TGO (Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization) ’s Carbon Neutral certification by offsetting approximately 43,000 kilograms of carbon emissions through T-VER ( Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Project ) Carbon credits, setting a benchmark for future gatherings. His Excellency Datuk Jojie Samuel, Malaysia's Ambassador to Thailand, delivered the opening keynote, lauding the event’s commitment to carbon neutrality and reaffirming Malaysia’s dedication to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.