Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization lauds carbon neutrality success

This event, a key milestone in Thailand’s push for sustainable development, brought together a diverse array of stakeholders including investors, entrepreneurs, government officials, and distinguished guests.
Under the banner "Driving Towards Carbon Neutrality," the forum spotlighted Thailand's proactive measures in tackling climate change and promoting carbon-neutral practices across multiple sectors.
The event achieved TGO (Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization) ’s Carbon Neutral certification by offsetting approximately 43,000 kilograms of carbon emissions through T-VER ( Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Project ) Carbon credits, setting a benchmark for future gatherings. His Excellency Datuk Jojie Samuel, Malaysia's Ambassador to Thailand, delivered the opening keynote, lauding the event’s commitment to carbon neutrality and reaffirming Malaysia’s dedication to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.
Pongpanu Svetarundra, Chairman of the Board of Directors at TGO, expressed sincere gratitude to the organizers for their efforts in offsetting carbon emissions. He underscored that carbon-neutral events not only minimize environmental impact but also enhance corporate reputation, attract eco-conscious participants, and set a precedent for a sustainable future. Embracing carbon neutrality, he stressed, is a proactive step in combating climate change and preserving the planet for future generations.
Pongpanu emphasized the critical need for innovative solutions and decisive action in addressing climate change, commending CRT’s recent advancement in developing a new satellite remote sensing methodology for carbon credit calculation and monitoring. He highlighted the transformative potential of clean technologies, renewable energy, and sustainable practices, noting that strategic partnerships and investments are pivotal in unlocking Southeast Asia’s green economy.
The forum presented an optimistic outlook on Southeast Asia's Green Economy, unveiling substantial investment opportunities. With projections indicating a cumulative investment requirement of USD 1.5 trillion by 2030, green investment flows into ASEAN already reaching USD 6.3 billion in 2023, and potential new revenue of USD 300 billion by 2030, he emphasized the economic viability and environmental necessity of transitioning to a low-carbon future.
He extended an invitation to global and regional investors to explore the abundant opportunities in Southeast Asia, particularly in Thailand, leveraging its rich natural resources and entrepreneurial spirit. The forum was positioned not just as a venue for showcasing investment opportunities but also as a catalyst for fostering dialogue and collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders.
In conclusion, TGO reaffirmed its commitment to steering Thailand towards a low-carbon economy, promising sustainable returns and a lasting legacy for future generations. The organization expressed optimism about the impactful partnerships and insightful discussions generated by the forum, underscoring a collaborative approach to achieving shared environmental goals.