Reinforces leadership in SAF production, advancing a carbon-free aviation future

Gloyta discussed the development direction of SAF in Thailand, the country's energy transition strategies, as well as the challenges and advantages of local SAF production. Bangchak, through its subsidiary BSGF Co., Ltd., has invested THB8.5 billion to develop SAF production from used cooking oil.

The construction of the SAF production unit at the Bangchak Phra Khanong refinery is progressing as planned, with production expected to start in early Q2 2025 at a capacity of 1 million litres per day.

A raw material collection network has been established through the “No Refry” campaign in collaboration with the Department of Health, and the “Fry to Fly” initiative, involving partnerships with restaurants, shopping malls, convention centres, municipalities, and local organizations, etc.

Additionally, used cooking oil collection points have been set up at 281 Bangchak service stations nationwide.

Recently, the initiative has expanded through a collaboration with the Bai Mai Pan Suk Foundation to establish “Fry to Fly Stations” at schools for the collection of used cooking oil from schools and students' homes, with plans for continuous expansion.

The initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support the company’s goal of achieving Net Zero GHG Emissions by 2050 and Thailand’s goal by 2065.