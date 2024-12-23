What is SMR, the Small Modular Reactor?

What is SMR?

SMR stands for Small Modular Reactor, a type of nuclear power plant that is smaller than traditional nuclear reactor systems. Each module has a power generation capacity of less than 300 megawatts (MWe), making it suitable for addressing localized energy needs or regions lacking extensive energy infrastructure.

How does SMR work?

SMRs generate energy through the process of nuclear fission. This involves firing neutrons at heavy elements like uranium or plutonium, causing the atomic nuclei to split apart and release immense heat energy. This heat is used to boil water, producing high-pressure steam that drives turbines to generate electricity.

A key distinguishing feature of SMRs is their modular design. These reactors are manufactured and assembled in factories as complete modules, ensuring consistent quality control and significantly reducing installation time in the target area.