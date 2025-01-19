Paetongtarn lauds Bangkok’s ranking as second-best city in the world

“The government will continue to develop cities, not just in Bangkok, but in many provinces across Thailand, encouraging tourists to stay longer. We want them to not just stay in Bangkok but explore other beautiful cities and Hidden Gems throughout Thailand.

“We aim to create more activities or Man-Made Tourism, while ensuring the safety of tourists and providing convenient travel options with our Ease of Travelling policy."

According to its latest report, Time Out's ranking of the best cities in the world for 2025, Bangkok has secured the No 2 spot.

Ekwaranyu Amrapal, spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, revealed the results of the ranking, saying it was a selection of the best cities in the world out of a total of 50, based on a survey of more than 20,000 tourists worldwide.

Bangkok was recognised for its culture, food, and the happiness of its people, which are the key factors that attract both locals and tourists from around the world. The ranking was based on opinions from city residents worldwide, who shared their views on various aspects such as food, nightlife, culture, value for money, and the overall atmosphere of the city.

This year, liveability was an important factor in the ranking, focusing on what makes a city feel like home, safe, and happy.

In the ranking, Bangkok stood out in terms of happiness, with residents expressing satisfaction with their life experiences. The city also excelled in affordability, with 84% of residents noting that activities such as dining out, drinking coffee, or watching movies are affordable and easily accessible. Additionally, 86% of respondents rated the city's food as "good" or "excellent".