SET Index may dip on foreign fund outflows, rising US virus infections, falling oil price

Krungsri Securities predicted the day’s index would fall to between 1,625 and 1,630 points due to foreign fund outflows, uncertainty amid a big rise in Covid-19 infections in the US as the Delta variant wreaks havoc there, and the falling oil price.

However, Krungsri Securities said the index would rebound from news that the government may suspend its Emergency Decree on Friday, as well as mass buy-ups of shares that gained specific positive sentiment.