Monday, September 13, 2021

business

SET Index may dip on foreign fund outflows, rising US virus infections, falling oil price

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index fell by 1.88 points or 0.11 per cent to 1,634.57 on Wednesday morning, witnessing a high of 1,635.16 and a low of 1,632.13 in opening trade.

69

View

Krungsri Securities predicted the day’s index would fall to between 1,625 and 1,630 points due to foreign fund outflows, uncertainty amid a big rise in Covid-19 infections in the US as the Delta variant wreaks havoc there, and the falling oil price.

However, Krungsri Securities said the index would rebound from news that the government may suspend its Emergency Decree on Friday, as well as mass buy-ups of shares that gained specific positive sentiment.

It recommended purchasing of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ AOT, KBank, BBL, CPN, CRC, HMPro, AAV, BA, Mint, Amata and WHA, which benefit from the country’s reopening.

▪︎ Banpu, Lanna, CKP, GPSC, GULF, BCPG and BDMS, whose third-quarter profit is expected to rise.

▪︎ Hana, KCE, TU, CPF, GFPT, Asian, EPG, NER, Sun and APure, which benefit from a weakening baht.

Related stories:

The SET Index closed at 1,636.45 on Tuesday, down 11.92 points or 0.72 per cent. Transactions totalled THB101.82 billion with an index high of 1,658.08 and a low of 1,635.11.

Published : September 08, 2021

Related News

SET Index falls slightly amid US rate uncertainty

Published : September 13, 2021

Gold slides in Thailand, Hong Kong as dollar appreciates

Published : September 13, 2021

SET expected to gain from improvement in Covid situation

Published : September 13, 2021

Baht expected to move sideways as market awaits key US data

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.