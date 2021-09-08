Thai stocks rally after two days of losses

Other Asian indices were down with one exception:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 30,181.21, up 265.07 points or 0.89 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,675.19, down 1.40 points or 0.038 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,688.08, down 14.82 points or 0.10 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,320.93, down 32.70 points or 0.12 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,162.99, down 24.43 points or 0.77 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,270.49, down 158.38 points or 0.91 per cent.