Thai stocks rally after two days of losses

In Wednesday’s morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day’s index to fall to between 1,625 and 1,630 points due to foreign fund outflows, uncertainty over a surge in Covid-19 Delta infections in the US, and the falling oil price.
However, it said the index would rebound on news that the Thai government may suspend the emergency decree on Friday, as well as mass buy-ups of shares that gained positive sentiment.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were ADVANC, GULF, KBANK, DELTA, TU, U, KCE, SCGP, INTUCH and PTT.
Other Asian indices were down with one exception:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 30,181.21, up 265.07 points or 0.89 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,675.19, down 1.40 points or 0.038 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,688.08, down 14.82 points or 0.10 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,320.93, down 32.70 points or 0.12 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,162.99, down 24.43 points or 0.77 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,270.49, down 158.38 points or 0.91 per cent.
Published : September 08, 2021
