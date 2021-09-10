SET Index rebounds to end week on the up

Other Asian indices were on the rise:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 30,381.84, up 373.65 points or 1.25 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,703.11, up 9.98 points or 0.27 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,771.87, up 73.34 points or 0.50 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,205.91, up 489.91 points or 1.91 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,125.76, up 11.06 points or 0.36 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,474.57, up 170.24 points or 0.98 per cent.