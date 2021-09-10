Monday, September 13, 2021

SET Index rebounds to end week on the up

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,635.35 on Friday, up 6.23 points or 0.38 per cent. Transactions totalled THB92.05 billion with an index high of 1,639.65 and a low of 1,620.58 as the index rallied after falling 0.69 per cent on Thursday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,620 and 1,640 points amid uncertainty over whether the European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve would taper their quantitative easing programmes to curb rising inflation.

However, it said the index would rebound on news that the government may suspend the emergency decree on Friday, as well as mass buy-ups of shares that gained specific positive sentiment.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were ADVANC, GULF, INTUCH, CPALL, AOT, TEAMG, KCE, EA, PTT and KBANK.

Other Asian indices were on the rise:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 30,381.84, up 373.65 points or 1.25 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,703.11, up 9.98 points or 0.27 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,771.87, up 73.34 points or 0.50 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,205.91, up 489.91 points or 1.91 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,125.76, up 11.06 points or 0.36 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,474.57, up 170.24 points or 0.98 per cent.

Published : September 10, 2021

