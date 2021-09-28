Thai stocks lose ground for 2nd day in a row

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Tuesday would move between 1,610 and 1,630 points despite rising oil and coal prices in line with global economic recovery.

It said the index also gained positive sentiment from Thailand’s move to lift Covid-19 restrictions on more businesses to get the economy running.

"However, uncertainty over the domestic floods and a weakening baht would trigger outflows of foreign funds, resulting in pressure on the index," Krungsri Securities added.

