SET rises despite worries over QE tapering

However, it said uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing and raise the interest rate sooner than expected, plus the conflict in US Congress corporate income tax hike, would pressure the index.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, AOT, GULF, BANPU, BBL, PTT, GUNKUL, SCB, TRUE and COM7.

Other Asian indices were down:



Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,444.89, down 326.18 points or 1.13 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,036.37, down 539.27 points or 2.19 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,408.35, down 162.54 points or 0.98 per cent.

China and South Korea Indices were closed for National Day.