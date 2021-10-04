SET rises despite worries over QE tapering

The index rose after dropping slightly by 0.03 per cent on Friday.
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the day's index would fluctuate between 1,600 and 1,615 points despite positive sentiment of rising oil and coal prices, plus hopes over Thailand reopening after the domestic Covid-19 case has declined.
However, it said uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing and raise the interest rate sooner than expected, plus the conflict in US Congress corporate income tax hike, would pressure the index.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, AOT, GULF, BANPU, BBL, PTT, GUNKUL, SCB, TRUE and COM7.
Other Asian indices were down:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,444.89, down 326.18 points or 1.13 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,036.37, down 539.27 points or 2.19 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,408.35, down 162.54 points or 0.98 per cent.
China and South Korea Indices were closed for National Day.
Published : October 04, 2021
