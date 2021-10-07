Thu, October 14, 2021

business

SET rises on positive news of US short-term debt ceiling extension

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,633.72 on Thursday, up 14.24 points or 0.88 per cent. Transactions totalled 100.94 billion baht with an index high of 1,637.82 and a low of 1,624.59.

The index rose after falling by 0.29 per cent on Wednesday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the day's index would fluctuate between 1,610 and 1,630 points despite positive news of the US would extend a debt limit until December.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from hopes over the country reopening after domestic Covid-19 cases have declined.

However, the volatility in fund flow and falling oil price after the US oil storage had risen beyond expectation would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

Related stories:

 

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, BANPU, SVT, TRUE, SCB, PTT, BBL, PTTEP, GUNKUL and GULF.

Other Asian indices were on the rise:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,678.21, up 149.34 points or 0.54 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,701.73, up 735.24 points or 3.07 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,959.46, up 51.15 points or 1.76 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,713.86, up 320.70 points or 1.96 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite and Shenzhen SE Component Indices were closed for National Day.

Published : October 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Gold price surges amid the US high inflation numbers

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.