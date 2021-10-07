SET rises on positive news of US short-term debt ceiling extension

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the day's index would fluctuate between 1,610 and 1,630 points despite positive news of the US would extend a debt limit until December.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from hopes over the country reopening after domestic Covid-19 cases have declined.

However, the volatility in fund flow and falling oil price after the US oil storage had risen beyond expectation would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, BANPU, SVT, TRUE, SCB, PTT, BBL, PTTEP, GUNKUL and GULF.