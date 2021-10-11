SET drops slightly after rising in previous days

The index fell slightly after increasing by 0.35 per cent on Friday and 0.88 per cent on Thursday last week.
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the day's index would fluctuate between 1,630 and 1,650 points despite rising oil price in response to tightening supply and hope over Thailand reopening after domestic Covid-19 cases have declined.
The brokerage firm, meanwhile, said uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing and fund flow volatility would pressure the index.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were TRUE, KBANK, STARK, BANPU, PTT, PTTEP, SCC, SVT, SCB and MONO.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,498.20, up 449.26 points or 1.60 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,591.71, down 0.46 points or 0.013 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,367.60, down 46.56 points or 0.32 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,325.09, up 487.24 points or 1.96 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index was closed for Hangeul Day, while Taiwan's TAIEX Index was closed for National Day.
Published : October 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
