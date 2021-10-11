SET drops slightly after rising in previous days

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the day's index would fluctuate between 1,630 and 1,650 points despite rising oil price in response to tightening supply and hope over Thailand reopening after domestic Covid-19 cases have declined.

The brokerage firm, meanwhile, said uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing and fund flow volatility would pressure the index.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were TRUE, KBANK, STARK, BANPU, PTT, PTTEP, SCC, SVT, SCB and MONO.