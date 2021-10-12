SET rises after falling in the previous close on hopes over country reopening

The index gained after dropping slightly by 0.36 per cent on Monday.
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day's index would rise to the resistance line between 1,645 and 1,660 points after the government announced to allow fully vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries to enter the country without mandatory quarantine from November 1 this year.
It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from the rising oil price of over US$80 per barrel.
"However, investors should beware of mass sell-off of shares to escape risk of uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing programme," Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were AOT, CPALL, SVT, KBANK, TRUE, SCC, PAF, BANPU, SCGP and PTT.
Other Asian indices were down:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,230.61, down 267.59 points or 0.94 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,546.94, down 44.77 points or 1.25 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,135.38, down 232.23 points or 1.62 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,962.59, down 362.50 points or 1.43 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,916.38, down 39.92 points or 1.35 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,462.84, down 177.59 points or 1.07 per cent.
Published : October 12, 2021
By : THE NATION
