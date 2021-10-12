SET rises after falling in the previous close on hopes over country reopening

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day's index would rise to the resistance line between 1,645 and 1,660 points after the government announced to allow fully vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries to enter the country without mandatory quarantine from November 1 this year.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from the rising oil price of over US$80 per barrel.

"However, investors should beware of mass sell-off of shares to escape risk of uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing programme," Krungsri Securities said.

Related stories:

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were AOT, CPALL, SVT, KBANK, TRUE, SCC, PAF, BANPU, SCGP and PTT.