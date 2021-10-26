Tue, October 26, 2021

SET gains 0.11 per cent after falling in previous day

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,635.97 on Tuesday, up 1.77 points or 0.11 per cent. Transactions totalled 79 billion baht with an index high of 1,639.93 and a low of 1,627.68.

The index slightly rebounded after falling by 9.22 points or 0.56 per cent on Monday. 

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,625 and 1,645 points.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from rising oil price in line with economic recovery and the Bank of Thailand's move to relax loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage rule.

"However, uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's move to taper its quantitative easing on November 2-3 and mass sell-offs of shares whose third-quarter performance is expected to drop would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, KCE, PTT, AOT, SCGP, HANA, BANPU, BBL, IVL and CPALL.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

  • Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,106.01, up 505.60 points or 1.77 per cent.
  • China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,597.64, down 12.22 points or 0.34 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,552.82, down 43.91 points or 0.30 per cent.
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,038.27, down 93.76 points or 0.36 per cent.
  • South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 3,049.08, up 28.54 points or 0.94 per cent.
  • Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,034.34, up 140.10 points or 0.83 per cent.

