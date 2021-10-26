SET gains 0.11 per cent after falling in previous day

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,625 and 1,645 points.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from rising oil price in line with economic recovery and the Bank of Thailand's move to relax loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage rule.

"However, uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's move to taper its quantitative easing on November 2-3 and mass sell-offs of shares whose third-quarter performance is expected to drop would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.