SET dips 0.05 per cent as investors are waiting for FOMC meeting outcome

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Friday would fall to between 1,615 and 1,620 points.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the European Central Bank's decision to maintain the interest rate at 0 per cent and continue on quantitative easing programme until March next year.

"However, investors would continue delaying investment to follow the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting next week as it is expected that the committee would taper its quantitative easing programme," Krungsri Securities said.