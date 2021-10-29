SET dips 0.05 per cent as investors are waiting for FOMC meeting outcome

The index dropped for the third day running after falling by 0.20 per cent on Thursday and 0.51 per cent on Wednesday.
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Friday would fall to between 1,615 and 1,620 points.
It said the index gained positive sentiment from the European Central Bank's decision to maintain the interest rate at 0 per cent and continue on quantitative easing programme until March next year.
"However, investors would continue delaying investment to follow the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting next week as it is expected that the committee would taper its quantitative easing programme," Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were TFM, KBANK, BANPU, PTT, SCB, SCC, SAWAD, GULF, IVL and BDMS.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,892.69, up 72.60 points or 0.25 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,547.34, up 28.92 points or 0.82 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,451.38, up 206.56 points or 1.45 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,377.24, down 178.49 points or 0.70 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,970.68, down 38.87 points or 1.29 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,987.41, down 54.22 points or 0.32 per cent.
Related stories:
Published : October 29, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021
Published : Oct 29, 2021