Fri, November 19, 2021

SET drops 0.59 per cent despite positive news of Thailand reopening

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,613.78 on Monday, down 9.65 points or 0.59 per cent. Transactions totalled 69.80 billion baht with an index high of 1,632.73 and a low of 1,611.39.

The index dropped for the fourth day running after falling by 0.05 per cent on Friday, 0.20 per cent on Thursday and 0.51 per cent on Wednesday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Monday would fluctuate between 1,615 and 1,635 points despite the rise in other Asian indices in response to Japan's election result and Thailand reopening.

It said the fall in China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index and investors' move to delay investment to follow the result of US Federal Open Market Committee and Opec+ meetings would pressure the index.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, KBANK, PTT, PTTEP, AOT, CPALL, OR, KCE, HANA and TRUE.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,647.08, up 754.39 points or 2.61 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,544.48, down 2.86 points or 0.081 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,476.53, up 25.14 points or 0.17 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,154.32, down 222.92 points or 0.88 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,978.94, up 8.26 points or 0.28 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,068.24, up 80.83 points or 0.48 per cent.

