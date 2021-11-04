SET rises on Fed positive meeting outcome

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, BBL, SCB, PTT, OR, SCC, PTTEP, AOT, CBG and MTC.

Other Asian indices were up with one exception:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,794.37, up 273.47 points or 0.93 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,526.87, up 28.33 points or 0.81 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,555.27, up 187.49 points or 1.30 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,225.19, up 200.44 points or 0.80 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,983.22, up 7.51 points or 0.25 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,078.86, down 43.30 points or 0.25 per cent.

