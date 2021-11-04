SET rises on Fed positive meeting outcome

The index gained after falling by 5.97 points or 0.37 per cent on Wednesday.
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Thursday would fall to between 1,600 and 1,605 points despite positive sentiment from US Federal Reserves move to taper quantitative easing by US$15 billion per month until the middle of next year.
It said the index, however, would be under pressure due to falling oil price in line with rising US oil storage, investors' mass sell-offs of shares to follow Opec+ meeting and market volatility in line with the third-quarter performance forecast.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, BBL, SCB, PTT, OR, SCC, PTTEP, AOT, CBG and MTC.
Other Asian indices were up with one exception:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,794.37, up 273.47 points or 0.93 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,526.87, up 28.33 points or 0.81 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,555.27, up 187.49 points or 1.30 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,225.19, up 200.44 points or 0.80 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,983.22, up 7.51 points or 0.25 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,078.86, down 43.30 points or 0.25 per cent.
Published : November 04, 2021
By : THE NATION
