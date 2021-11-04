Fri, November 19, 2021

business

SET rises on Fed positive meeting outcome

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,626.27 on Thursday, up 14.35 points or 0.89 per cent. Transactions totalled 85.65 billion baht with an index high of 1,627.57 and a low of 1,607.73.

The index gained after falling by 5.97 points or 0.37 per cent on Wednesday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Thursday would fall to between 1,600 and 1,605 points despite positive sentiment from US Federal Reserves move to taper quantitative easing by US$15 billion per month until the middle of next year.

It said the index, however, would be under pressure due to falling oil price in line with rising US oil storage, investors' mass sell-offs of shares to follow Opec+ meeting and market volatility in line with the third-quarter performance forecast.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, BBL, SCB, PTT, OR, SCC, PTTEP, AOT, CBG and MTC.

Other Asian indices were up with one exception:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,794.37, up 273.47 points or 0.93 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,526.87, up 28.33 points or 0.81 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,555.27, up 187.49 points or 1.30 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,225.19, up 200.44 points or 0.80 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,983.22, up 7.51 points or 0.25 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,078.86, down 43.30 points or 0.25 per cent.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : November 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thai business leaders get ready to host massive Apec trade forums next year

Published : Nov 19, 2021

NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Baht may appreciate if stronger UK pound pulls down the dollar

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.