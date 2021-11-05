Fri, November 19, 2021

business

Thai stocks fall slightly on Opec+ meeting outcome

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,626.22 on Friday, down 0.05 points or 0.00 per cent. Transactions totalled 67.47 billion baht with an index high of 1,628.60 and a low of 1,619.62.

The index slightly fell after rising by 14.35 points or 0.89 per cent on Thursday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,620 and 1,635 points.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from foreign fund inflow in response to the US Federal Reserve's move to maintain interest rate and taper quantitative easing by US$15 billion per month.

However, the index would be under pressure due to falling oil price after the Opec+ has declared to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day in December, Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were ONEE, KBANK, BBL, DELTA, IVL, AOT, SCB, GPSC, BANPU and PTT.

Other Asian indices were down with one exception:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,611.57, down 182.80 points or 0.61 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,491.57, down 35.30 points or 1.00 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,462.62, down 92.65 points or 0.64 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,870.51, down 354.68 points or 1.41 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,969.27, down 13.95 points or 0.47 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,296.90, up 218.04 points or 1.28 per cent.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : November 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thai business leaders get ready to host massive Apec trade forums next year

Published : Nov 19, 2021

NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Baht may appreciate if stronger UK pound pulls down the dollar

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.