Thai stocks fall slightly on Opec+ meeting outcome

The index slightly fell after rising by 14.35 points or 0.89 per cent on Thursday.
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,620 and 1,635 points.
It said the index gained positive sentiment from foreign fund inflow in response to the US Federal Reserve's move to maintain interest rate and taper quantitative easing by US$15 billion per month.
However, the index would be under pressure due to falling oil price after the Opec+ has declared to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day in December, Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were ONEE, KBANK, BBL, DELTA, IVL, AOT, SCB, GPSC, BANPU and PTT.
Other Asian indices were down with one exception:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,611.57, down 182.80 points or 0.61 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,491.57, down 35.30 points or 1.00 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,462.62, down 92.65 points or 0.64 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,870.51, down 354.68 points or 1.41 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,969.27, down 13.95 points or 0.47 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,296.90, up 218.04 points or 1.28 per cent.
