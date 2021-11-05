Thai stocks fall slightly on Opec+ meeting outcome

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,620 and 1,635 points.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from foreign fund inflow in response to the US Federal Reserve's move to maintain interest rate and taper quantitative easing by US$15 billion per month.

However, the index would be under pressure due to falling oil price after the Opec+ has declared to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day in December, Krungsri Securities said.