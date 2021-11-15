SET climbs on on hopes over US-China trade meeting

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Monday would rise to 1,640 points before falling.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the rise in other regional stock indices on hopes over the US-China teleconference meeting to discuss guidelines related to trading.

"However, foreign fund flow volatility due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would raise the interest rate to deal with inflation, would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.