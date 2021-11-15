Fri, November 19, 2021

SET climbs on on hopes over US-China trade meeting

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,638.73 on Monday, up 4.79 points or 0.29 per cent. Transactions totalled 69.46 billion baht with an index high of 1,642.60 and a low of 1,635.22.

The index gained for the third day in a row after rising by 0.09 per cent on Friday and 0.12 per cent on Thursday. 

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Monday would rise to 1,640 points before falling.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the rise in other regional stock indices on hopes over the US-China teleconference meeting to discuss guidelines related to trading.

"However, foreign fund flow volatility due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would raise the interest rate to deal with inflation, would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

 

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were TRUE, CBG, KCE, BAM, CPALL, BANPU, PIN, EA, DELTA and ONEE.

Other Asian indices were on the rise, except in China mainland:

  • Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,776.80, up 166.83 points or 0.56 per cent.
  • China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,533.30, down 5.80 points or 0.16 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,636.39, down 68.98 points or 0.47 per cent.
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,390.91, up 62.94 points or 0.25 per cent.
  • South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,999.52, up 30.72 points or 1.03 per cent.
  • Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,634.47, up 116.34 points or 0.66 per cent.

Published : November 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

