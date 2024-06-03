Significant drop in vehicle sales recorded from Jan-April 2024

In addition to the slowdown in new car sales in the country, the manufacturing sector has also experienced a decline. From January to April 2024, car production in Thailand decreased by 17.05%, totaling 518,790 units. Domestic car sales reached 210,494 units, down by 23.9%. Meanwhile, the export of fully assembled cars amounted to 340,685 units, marking a decrease of 3.66%.

Due to the decrease in car production, sales, and exports, the Automotive Industry Club of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) may consider adjusting its production targets for 2024, especially the sales targets within the country. Previously, there were projections for car production in 2024 to reach 1.9 million units, with 1,150,000 units intended for export and 750,000 units for domestic sales.

Surapong Paisitpatanapong, advisor to the Chairman of the Automotive Industry Group, revealed that factors contributing to the decrease in car sales include the tightening of car loan approvals by financial institutions and the slow economic growth due to delays in the fiscal budget for 2024. This has resulted in a significant reduction in government spending, leading to weakened consumer purchasing power.

“When the budget for the fiscal year 2024 has taken effect, we request the government's assistance to stimulate car purchases, especially domestically produced pickup trucks and cars utilising components manufactured within the country, which account for over 90%. This will promote increased production, job creation, and greater employment opportunities for the people. Additionally, the government's revenue from specific business tax, value-added tax, and personal income tax for both corporations and individuals will increase. Consequently, the economy will experience higher growth rates,” Surapong said.