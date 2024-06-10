Mercedes Benz signs pact to produce EVs in Thailand

Mercedes Benz has donated a large lithium-ion battery cell unit to the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) for use in its research.

Chai explained that the battery unit had been assembled from high-voltage battery cells used by Mercedes Benz in its processing experiments. The unit will be handed over to the NSTDA by next month.

Mercedes Benz (Thailand) has signed a contract with its Thai partner to make battery-powered electric vehicles in Thailand, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Monday.