Mercedes Benz signs pact to produce EVs in Thailand

Mercedes Benz has donated a large lithium-ion battery cell unit to the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) for use in its research.
Chai explained that the battery unit had been assembled from high-voltage battery cells used by Mercedes Benz in its processing experiments. The unit will be handed over to the NSTDA by next month.
Mercedes Benz (Thailand) has signed a contract with its Thai partner to make battery-powered electric vehicles in Thailand, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Monday.
Chai said the German automaker has signed a contract hiring Thonburi Automotive Assembly Plant Co Ltd, its long-term partner in Thailand, to make Mercedes Benz EVs over the next 10 years.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, meanwhile, welcomed the German automaker’s decision to use Thailand as its production base for EVs, and said it matched his government’s “Ignite Thailand” vision to turn the country into a mobility hub.