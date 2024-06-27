Chinese automakers roll out EVs in line with Thailand’s EV3.0 policy

Chinese automakers have started rolling out electric vehicles (EVs) assembled in Thailand in the local market in compliance with the government’s EV3.0 policy, which aims to balance locally produced vehicles with exports.

According to a report from Thansettakij, a Thai-language media arm of the Nation Group, MG4 Electric cars have been assembled at the SAIC Motor-CP factory in Chonburi since April, albeit with slight specification adjustments.

For instance, the MG4 Electric Standard Range now features a 49 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery instead of a 51kWh one, offering 423 kilometres per charge. The car comes with a price tag of 709,900 baht.