Chinese automakers roll out EVs in line with Thailand’s EV3.0 policy

Chinese automakers have started rolling out electric vehicles (EVs) assembled in Thailand in the local market in compliance with the government’s EV3.0 policy, which aims to balance locally produced vehicles with exports.
According to a report from Thansettakij, a Thai-language media arm of the Nation Group, MG4 Electric cars have been assembled at the SAIC Motor-CP factory in Chonburi since April, albeit with slight specification adjustments.
For instance, the MG4 Electric Standard Range now features a 49 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery instead of a 51kWh one, offering 423 kilometres per charge. The car comes with a price tag of 709,900 baht.
NETA V-11 (Minorchange), assembled at the Bangchan General Assembly factory in Bangkok, comes equipped with a 36.1kWh battery providing a range of 382 kilometres per charge. It comes in Lite and Smart models, priced at 549,000 baht and 569,000 baht, respectively.
Meanwhile, the domestically produced ORA Good Cat now includes lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, which has helped reduce prices. Prices start at 799,000 baht for the ORA Good Cat Pro, 899,000 baht for the Ultra and 1.09 million baht for the GT model.
The BYD Dolphin, assembled in Rayong province, is set to be launched in July with prices starting at 559,900 baht for the Standard Range and 699,900 for the Extended Range.
Other Chinese manufacturers such as Omoda & Jaecoo, Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology and Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding plan to launch their EV models in Thailand in the second half of this year.