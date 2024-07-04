Legal expert says nothing wrong with BYD’s discount campaigns

Verapat Pariyawong, the owner of VLA legal advisory firm, said buyers of BYD electric cars and SUVs before the discounts were offered deserve sympathy, but the campaigns did not violate the law.

“By legal principle, a price cut would be unlawful only if it was used to gain an upper hand and to destroy competition,” Verapat said.

“It’s not unlawful to hurt the feelings of buyers although they deserve sympathy.”

He explained that under the key principle of free trade, the government should not interfere in the market mechanism and any interference would be allowed only to protect public interest.