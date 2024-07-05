BYD chief meets Srettha, vows to be more sensitive about price adjustments

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, on Friday, welcomed BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu at Government House. The BYD chief assured that in two years, the electric vehicle (EV) factory in Thailand would operate at full capacity, producing 150,000 cars annually.

Srettha emphasised the importance of maintaining the supply chain, using locally produced parts, and managing promotions or price reductions appropriately.

Wang, who is also CEO of BYD Co Ltd, arrived in Thailand on Thursday for the inauguration of the EV manufacturing plant in Rayong province. He was accompanied by executives from BYD Auto Industry Co Ltd and Thai partner Rêver Groupthen in the meeting with Srettha at Thai Khu Fah Building.