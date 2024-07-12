Honda Thailand to halve auto production amid China competition

Honda’s plant in Prachinburi province will continue to assemble cars after next year, focusing on electric vehicles.

Honda launched its Thai manufacturing base in 1992, reaching a peak of over 270,000 vehicles in 2013. However, production dropped to about 140,000 last year.

Japanese automakers account for nearly 80% of vehicle sales in Thailand but Chinese EV giants like BYD are eating into their market share, the report said.

Japanese manufacturer Suzuki Motor has announced it will shut down its subsidiary's auto factory in Thailand by the end of 2025. Subaru also plans to stop production in the country, the Southeast Asian production hub for Japanese automakers.