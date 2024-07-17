GAC Aion opens its first EV assembly line outside China in Rayong

The company said the initiative aligns with its plan to expand into global markets and establish a new production base in Southeast Asia.

The EV assembly plant in Thailand is situated in the Amata City Industrial Estate, within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project area. Covering a total area of 85,000 square metres, it is operated by Aion Automobile Manufacturing (Thailand) Co Ltd, also known as GAC Aion.

GAC Aion's first overseas plant has been designated as the production base for Southeast Asia. It aims to become a manufacturing and export hub for right-hand drive markets globally.

Currently, 45% of the components used for assembly are sourced locally.

Built with an investment of around 2.3 billion baht, it has a production capacity of 50,000 vehicles per year. Initially, it will produce 20,000 vehicles per year, with plans to expand production to 70,000 vehicles per year in the future to meet market demand, the company said.