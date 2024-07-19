BYD buyers offered up to 50,000 baht credit amid discount controversy

Customers who bought BYD electric cars before they were massively discounted will be compensated with credit worth 10,000 to 50,000 baht when buying new BYD cars, the Chinese automaker’s Thai distributor said on Thursday.

Under the campaign “Existing Customer Privilege”, BYD Dolphin buyers will receive up to 50,000 baht of credit when buying a new BYD Atto 3 or BYD Seal from July 18 to August 31, Rever Automotive said.

Credit will vary according to the date of purchase: 50,000 baht for purchases from July 7 to December 31 last year, 30,000 baht for purchases from January 1 to March 26 this year, and 10,000 baht for purchases from March 27 to June 21.

BYD Atto 3 buyers will get the same deal when purchasing a new BYD Atto 3 or BYD Seal before August 31. Customers will get credit worth 50,000 baht for purchases from November 1, 2022 to December 31 last year; 30,000 baht from January 1 to March 26 this year; and 10,000 baht from March 27 to July 4.

BYD Seal buyers who purchase a new BYD Atto 3 or BYD Seal before August 31 will get 50,000 baht for original purchases made from September 28, 2022 to December 31, 2023; and 30,000 baht for purchases from January 1 to March 26 this year.

Customers can register for the credit deal at the company website until October 31.

Rever Automotive said it would also offer a special charging fee of 4 baht per unit for all eligible customers at RÊVERSHARGER stations nationwide from August 1 to January 3, 2025.