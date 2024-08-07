BOI approves investment privileges for Hyundai’s EV manufacturing project

The Board of Investment (BOI) has approved investment privileges for Hyundai Mobility (Thailand) Co Ltd to invest in EV and battery manufacturing in Thailand, the board’s top official said on Wednesday.

BOI Office secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said the board had approved tax and other privileges for Hyundai Mobility to build plants for manufacturing battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and to assemble EV battery modules to supply to EV manufacturers.

Narit said Hyundai would initially invest 1 billion baht in the project and its Thai partners would be Thonburi Automotive Assembly Plant Co Ltd and Thonburi Energy Storage Manufacturing Co Ltd.