Toyota zooms ahead in Thailand’s automobile market

Toyota is leading the list of automobile brands with the most vehicles registered by buyers in the first seven months of this year.
The Land Transport Department (LTD) said on Thursday that a total of 322,627 vehicles with fewer than seven seats using internal combustion engines (ICE) had been registered from January 1 to July 31. Of them 110,861 were Toyota sedans, followed by 57,908 Honda cars and 34,420 Isuzu pickups.
As per the Automotive Act, the LTD groups sedans, SUVs, MPVs, pickup trucks and vans with seven seats and fewer as personal vehicles.
The department added that 17,337 were BYD EVs followed by 4,278 NETA EVs, 3,667 Deepal, 2,690 Great Wall Motors, 2,606 Aion, and 2,537 Tesla EVs.
Seksom Akaraphan, LTD spokesman and deputy director-general, said a total of 1,623,778 vehicles under all categories were registered from January to July this year. They are categorised by month as follows:
Of these, he said, 59,670 were battery electric vehicles and had been registered as follows:
The spokesman added that LTD wanted to promote the use of EVs, so it will reduce the annual tax rate on the vehicles by 80% for the second year counting from the date of registration.