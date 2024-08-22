Toyota zooms ahead in Thailand’s automobile market

Toyota is leading the list of automobile brands with the most vehicles registered by buyers in the first seven months of this year.

The Land Transport Department (LTD) said on Thursday that a total of 322,627 vehicles with fewer than seven seats using internal combustion engines (ICE) had been registered from January 1 to July 31. Of them 110,861 were Toyota sedans, followed by 57,908 Honda cars and 34,420 Isuzu pickups.

As per the Automotive Act, the LTD groups sedans, SUVs, MPVs, pickup trucks and vans with seven seats and fewer as personal vehicles.