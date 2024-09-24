Thailand emerging as strategic market for Chinese automakers

The startup unveiled the Avatr 11, an SUV coupe in Bangkok, which also marks its parent company Changan's fourth model in Thailand, following the launches of the Deepal L07 and S07 in 2023 and the Lumin L earlier this year.

Southeast Asia, with Thailand as its core, is emerging as a hub for Chinese carmakers, especially those which produce new energy vehicles, serving as a springboard for them to explore more overseas markets.

"We are confident in our ability to make Thailand a strategic market for our global business," said Avatr President Chen Zhuo.

Chinese brands have taken a leading position in Thailand's nascent but booming NEV market, thanks to the cutting-edge features available in their vehicles.