Cabinet okays another 7.1 billion baht for EV3.0 subsidies

On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved an additional 7.1 billion to support the first package of measures to promote the use of battery electric vehicles, a PM’s advisor said.

Jirayu Huangsap, PM’s advisor in charge of public relations, said on Wednesday that the Cabinet approved the Finance Ministry’s request for an additional 7.13 billion baht to reimburse BEV manufacturers under the so-called EV3.0 package.

Though the EV3.0 package has come to an end and has been replaced by the much-toned-down EV3.5 package on the part of buyers, the manufacturers are still in the process of claiming subsidies for BEVs sold under the previous scheme.