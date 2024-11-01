Luxury vehicles dealer opening new showroom in Bangkok

The strategic move comes amidst a slowdown in the luxury car market, where sales have declined by approximately 25% in the first nine months of 2024.
Despite the market downturn, Porsche Thailand, under the umbrella of AAS Group, has bucked the trend with a 3.3% increase in sales to 1,175 units during the same period. The brand's success can be attributed to its strong product lineup and dedicated customer service.
To further engage with Porsche enthusiasts, the brand is hosting the Porsche World Roadshow 2024 from November 16-25 at Pathum Thani Speedway. This event will feature a variety of Porsche models, including the iconic 911, 718, Panamera, Cayenne, and the electric Taycan.
Participants will have the opportunity to experience these vehicles firsthand through driving programmes supervised by Porsche AG instructors.
In addition to its established luxury brands, AAS Group is expanding its portfolio to include Chinese electric vehicles. The company has acquired the distribution rights for Changan and the premium brand Avatar. The first two Avatar showrooms are set to open at Siam Paragon and Rama 3.
The Siam Paragon showroom will be located on the second floor, previously occupied by Bentley, while the Rama 3 showroom will be a temporary facility until a permanent showroom is completed by the end of 2025.
Avatar's initial offering in Thailand is the AVATR 11 SUV, available in Standard Range and Long Range configurations. The company plans to introduce the AVATR 12 sedan in the coming year.
Bentley Bangkok recently launched the Flying Spur Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid model priced at 16.5 million baht. This vehicle will be showcased at the AAS Roadshow at One Bangkok until January 5, 2025.
AAS Group's investment in the new Ratchaphruek Road complex is a significant step towards strengthening its position in the luxury car market. The company is also investing heavily in its Porsche service infrastructure, aiming to triple its service capacity by early 2026. This expansion will make AAS the largest Porsche dealer in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of service potential.