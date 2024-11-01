Luxury vehicles dealer opening new showroom in Bangkok

The strategic move comes amidst a slowdown in the luxury car market, where sales have declined by approximately 25% in the first nine months of 2024.

Despite the market downturn, Porsche Thailand, under the umbrella of AAS Group, has bucked the trend with a 3.3% increase in sales to 1,175 units during the same period. The brand's success can be attributed to its strong product lineup and dedicated customer service.

To further engage with Porsche enthusiasts, the brand is hosting the Porsche World Roadshow 2024 from November 16-25 at Pathum Thani Speedway. This event will feature a variety of Porsche models, including the iconic 911, 718, Panamera, Cayenne, and the electric Taycan.

Participants will have the opportunity to experience these vehicles firsthand through driving programmes supervised by Porsche AG instructors.

In addition to its established luxury brands, AAS Group is expanding its portfolio to include Chinese electric vehicles. The company has acquired the distribution rights for Changan and the premium brand Avatar. The first two Avatar showrooms are set to open at Siam Paragon and Rama 3.