Toshiba, Naturenix test battery subscription for electric taxis in Bangkok

In Bangkok, electric motorcycle taxis help people avoid traffic congestion, but face the problem of high temperatures that degrade battery performance and life.

The demonstration test will use Toshiba rechargeable lithium-ion batteries “SCiB™”, known for reliable, long-life performance in high temperatures, to ensure extended stable operation of electric motorcycle taxis, eliminate the large initial investment in a battery, and reduce running costs. Improved battery life will also reduce materials consumption and contribute to lower environmental impact.

Lithium-ion battery performance degrades in high temperatures. The problem is particularly pronounced in two- and three-wheeled vehicles, where it is difficult to add cooling mechanisms, especially in hot countries like Thailand. Expensive lithium-ion batteries often need to be replaced after only one or two years of use, making their use economically impractical and limited.

There have also been accidents where batteries have caught fire, highlighting the need for batteries with high-level safety features.

While demand for lithium-ion batteries in emerging economies is expected to exceed 600GWh by 2035, only 2.8% of that is expected to be from lithium-ion batteries for motorcycles and three-wheeled vehicles, both widely used in daily transportation.