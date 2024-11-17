Environment board to enforce Euro 6 standard on petrol engines

The National Environment Board has resolved to enforce the Euro 6 standards for petrol internal combustion engines (ICE) from January 1 next year, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said on Sunday.

During its third meeting for this year on Friday, the NEB had emission standards for ICE engines on its agenda, Akanat said. He said the NEB resolved to enforce Euro 6 standards next year with a goal to reduce emission of particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometres in diameter or smaller (PM2.5).

Akanat said the Industry Ministry had no opposition to the enforcement of Euro 6 standards on petrol ICE engines.