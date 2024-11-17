Environment board to enforce Euro 6 standard on petrol engines

The National Environment Board has resolved to enforce the Euro 6 standards for petrol internal combustion engines (ICE) from January 1 next year, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said on Sunday.
During its third meeting for this year on Friday, the NEB had emission standards for ICE engines on its agenda, Akanat said. He said the NEB resolved to enforce Euro 6 standards next year with a goal to reduce emission of particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometres in diameter or smaller (PM2.5).
Akanat said the Industry Ministry had no opposition to the enforcement of Euro 6 standards on petrol ICE engines.
Euro 6 is the latest exhaust-emissions standard for new cars in the European Union. It was introduced in 2014.
The Euro 6 emission limits for petrol engines are as follows:
Akanat said the NEB has not yet deliberated Euro 6 standards for diesel engines as the Industry Ministry has concerns that their enforcement would further hurt the diesel-vehicle production industry, which was already affected by the economic slowdown.
Worst of all, the Euro 6 standards would require the installation of an AdBlue-based selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system. AdBlue is a non-toxic, non-flammable, colourless and odourless fluid injected into the exhaust stream of a diesel engine to reduce the level of harmful nitrogen oxide gases in the exhaust. The chemical reaction from AdBlue injection converts NOx into harmless nitrogen gas and water vapour.
Akanat said the Industry Ministry expected that installation of the AdBlue SCR system would result in 45,000 workers in auto industries and 800,000 workers in supply chains being laid off.