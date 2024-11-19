MG, Mercedes win top awards in Thailand for automotive excellence

The Thai Automotive Journalist Association (TAJA) has named the MG3 Hybrid+ Car of the Year and the Mercedes Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV AMG Dynamic as the best electric vehicle for 2024.
The association gives out awards in two categories – best internal combustion engine and best electric vehicle. Contenders must be launched between October 1 and September 30 every year.
Eight models initially qualified for the internal combustion engine prize before they were shortlisted to five, namely:
For the EV prize, 18 models entered the race but were brought down to nine by the association members. They were:
Pongsak Lertrudeewattanavong, vice president of MG Sales (Thailand), said the MG3 Hybrid+ hatchback was designed to suit global needs, adding that the automaker was delighted to have won.
This model was also named Car of the Year in Europe and Japan this year. He said MG won awards for two consecutive years after its MG4 Electric won the Thailand EV of the Year in 2023.