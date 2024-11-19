MG, Mercedes win top awards in Thailand for automotive excellence

For the EV prize, 18 models entered the race but were brought down to nine by the association members. They were:

AVATR 11

BMW i5

Changan Deepal S07

Honda e:N1

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (5N)

Mercedes EQS 450 4Metic

MG Maxus 7

Neta X

Ora 07

Pongsak Lertrudeewattanavong, vice president of MG Sales (Thailand), said the MG3 Hybrid+ hatchback was designed to suit global needs, adding that the automaker was delighted to have won.

This model was also named Car of the Year in Europe and Japan this year. He said MG won awards for two consecutive years after its MG4 Electric won the Thailand EV of the Year in 2023.



