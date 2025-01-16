Leading organisations working to protect Thailand’s auto industry

Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI) is working with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) to develop strategies that will safeguard the nation's automotive industry, particularly amidst the rise of Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi acknowledged the potential impact of Chinese EVs on Thailand's existing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle industry.

To address this, the BOI is collaborating with the FTI and the Thai Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association to incentivise the use of domestically produced automotive parts, particularly those manufactured by Thai SMEs.

Currently, regulations primarily focus on the use of essential parts within the country. However, the BOI plans to introduce further incentives for companies utilising a higher proportion of Thai-made components.