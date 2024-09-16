Virtual banks: An earthquake in Thai banking landscape?

With only days left before the application window for Thailand’s new virtual banking licences closes on Thursday (September 19), traditional banks are downplaying the potential impact of new competitors.

Five consortiums are reportedly vying for the three virtual banking licences being issued by the Bank of Thailand, with services expected to be up and running by mid-2026.

However, of the dozen or so major banks in Thailand, only three – Krungthai Bank, Bangkok Bank and SCB – have shown interest in the bidding process.

Traditional banks point out they are already offering mobile banking, and argue that the difference between them and virtual banks is minimal.

Kattiya Indaravijaya, CEO of Kasikornbank (KBank), said the bank is not interested in the licence application, as virtual bank services do not differ significantly from those already offered by commercial banks. KBank is also expanding its services to groups with limited financial access via digital subsidiaries that operate in similar ways to virtual banks.