Agoda CEO sees potential for Thailand to become Asian Silicon Valley

His comments came after he met Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at Agoda's headquarters in Bangkok.

Morgenshtern said after a brief meeting with the Thai PM that they had discussed actions to advance Thailand's status as a global centre for technological progress and innovation.

"We see Thailand recognised not just for its rich culture and landscapes but as a hub of technological innovation. We are committed to support the Thai government and make efforts towards realising the vision of transforming Thailand into the new Silicon Valley of Asia," he said.

He said Agoda was committed to nurturing local talent by integrating 150 tech trainees each year and hiring numerous engineers from top Thai universities, thereby contributing to the development of a competent and talented workforce in Thailand.

"Agoda’s ability to combine the expertise and ambition of Thai graduates with the broad perspectives of international professionals has cultivated a dynamic and innovative workforce, propelling Thailand towards a future of technological advancement and global competitiveness," Morgenshtern noted.

The move is consistent with the Thai government’s promise to improve the workforce's digital skills and drive innovation.

PM Srettha expressed gratitude for Agoda's assistance, reiterating Thailand's ambition to be a global technology hub.