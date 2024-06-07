AIS, Gulf to set up solar-powered telecom infrastructure in remote areas

The Highland Research and Development Institute (Public Organisation) will be assisting the partnership in coordination with local authorities and residents, as well as help with legal issues and necessary information for the companies.

The "Green Energy Green Network for THAIs" project aims to deliver solar-generated electricity to communities this year, as well as install solar-powered base stations to create digital network systems in five remote highlands, the companies said. They intend to open another 30 facilities in areas with no electricity or mobile networks over the next five years.

Currently, two pilot villages, Ban Dok Mai Sod and Moko Poke, in Tak province, Thailand's northwest region, have successfully installed electricity and telecommunications infrastructure.

The remaining three new locations for this year's project are: Doi Moko Poke (Tak province), Ban Mae To La (Mae Hong Son province), and Ban Phi Pan Nuea (Chiang Mai province).

During their joint press conference, executives of the two companies said that the goal of the collaboration would be to continuously expand the project into other remote areas lacking essential electricity and telecommunications infrastructure.

"Our goal is to strengthen and sustain the project in the long run so that we can reach all Thais. It is part of our vision and mission to ensure that all people have access to telecommunications infrastructure,” AIS CEO Somchai Lertsuthiwong said.

He further explained that collaborating with Gulf and HRDI strengthened AIS's commitment to pursue sustainable business practices in all areas, including the creation of digital networks to power community economies.