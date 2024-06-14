Thai company to help develop first smart power plant in Philippines

The collaboration between SCGC subsidiary Repco Nex and the Philippines’ Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) is part of the Arkanghel Project agreement, which allows the two companies to work jointly on developing a digital twin model for power plants. This model will enable energy producers to simulate internal plant processes.

The technology enables accurate prediction of actual performance while accounting for environmental factors, guiding optimal operational strategies for various scenarios, and detecting anomalies early on.

The initial development will take place in AboitizPower's circulating fluidised bed (CFB) coal-fired power plants, specifically the 340-megawatt Therma Visayas Power Plant in Toledo City, Cebu, and the 300MW Therma South Power Plant in Davao City. These facilities will be used as prototypes for future installations in thermal power plants.

"This initiative aligns with the mega-trend of increasing energy demand in ASEAN, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change," the statement said.

In addition to CFB technology, which recirculates combustion to increase electricity production efficiency, digital twin technology would allow operators to make precise decisions based on data and artificial intelligence (AI), the companies said.

This would help to support and improve asset performance management throughout its life cycle through predictive maintenance processes. These proactive measures would reduce planned and unplanned power plant outages, they said.