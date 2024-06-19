Bangkok Airways eyes Samui cruise terminal, sea airport

However, he said, Bangkok Airways still needs to study whether the island’s basic infrastructure will be able to cope with a surge in tourist numbers if a cruise terminal is opened.

He also said that Bangkok Airways was interested in the Samui sea airport project because it would draw rich tourists who want to travel to other tourist destinations in a short time.

For instance, he said, flying a seaplane to the Similan Islands from Samui will take less than an hour compared to the current boat service which takes four to five hours.

“We are interested in the sea airport and running a seaplane airline, but we need time to study it first,” he said.

He added that though two airlines have already received licences to operate seaplane services in Thailand, it will not affect Bangkok Airways’ decision.

The two airlines are Siam Seaplane and Thai Seaplane, which offer Cessna planes for charter in the Andaman region.

As for the state of business in Samui, Puttipong said things have returned to pre-pandemic levels, with inbound and outbound passengers hitting the target of a million each per year. Bangkok Airways’ aim is to double the number of both inbound and outbound tourists soon, he added.

