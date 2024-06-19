Thai workers’ use of AI exceeds global average: Microsoft-LinkedIn study

He made the remarks on Wednesday during a special media briefing to discuss the findings of the 2024 Work Trend Index, which focused on Thailand's current landscape of AI at work.

The research titled “AI at work is here. Now comes the difficult part” was a joint study conducted by Microsoft and LinkedIn. It demonstrated that the use of generative AI at work has increased significantly globally over the last six months, with 75% of respondents admitting that they were already using AI at work.

However, the number of Thai workers using AI at work is 92%, much higher than the world average. Among them, 81% of Thai office workers bring their own AI to work, which exceeds the global average of 78%.

Dhanawat noted that the findings reflected both the positive and negative aspects of Thailand's generative AI scenario in the workplace.

The positive side, he said, is that Thai office-workers are open-minded and eager to learn about new technologies, such as generative AI, as part of their jobs. However, the fact that workers use their own AI reflects the businesses' inability to incorporate AI into their employees' job descriptions.