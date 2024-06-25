Business cloud software giant Infor targets Thailand’s potential

His remarks came during a field trip to Bangkok on June 20, where he addressed the country’s digital transformation journey, the technology landscape, and the role and trend of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly the emergence of generative AI (GenAI).

He also discussed the strategy for using AI and cloud technology to drive innovation and efficiency in Thailand’s business landscape.

Samuelson recognised the gradual nature of AI’s impact, anticipating a significant increase in productivity, paving the way for a future in which work is focused on more rewarding and challenging tasks.

Citing the Thailand’s promising AI growth, with more manufacturers considering embarking on their digital transformation journey, he emphasised the importance of identifying specific industry use cases to generate value from AI, citing an example of how Infor’s AI solutions helped a forklift company improve efficiency, lower costs and boost sales.

“Deep industry expertise and understanding of technology are crucial to leveraging AI effectively,” he stated.

He then gave specific examples of how Thai businesses are currently incorporating AI into their business applications, such as automating invoice processing to improve efficiency and reduce errors.

The purpose of using AI is to create a smooth and effortless experience for all users while supporting employees to pay more attention on how to improve their efficiency.