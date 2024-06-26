EVA wins another mark of excellence, quality achievement

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (June 25, 2024) - SKYTRAX, an airline and airport review and ranking site, unveiled its “2024 Global Airline Awards” at the Fairmont Windsor Park on Monday, 24 June, 2024. EVA Air President Clay Sun attended on behalf of EVA and accepted 16 of the airline’s awards, including 8th place ranking among the “World's Top 10 Best Airlines” and first for “Best Premium Economy Class Airline Catering” and “Best Premium Economy Class Onboard Catering in Asia” EVA also earned distinction as one of only 10 SKYTRAX’s Five-Star Airlines for nine consecutive years. More information on EVA’s honors and awards is available at Awards & Honors - EVA Air | North America (English). Travelers can check out routes and book flights at www.evaair.com.

“Reaching the highest bar to win the SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline Rating is an honor and the best affirmation we could receive of the good and hard work all our employees perform on a daily basis,” said EVA President Clay Sun. “We are grateful to every passenger for their trust and support and will continue to pursue excellence and continuously introduce the latest technology to optimize our services in order to bring a more comfortable, safe and enjoyable flight journey to all passengers.”