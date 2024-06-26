THAI and Kuwait Airways launch codeshare partnership

According to a THAI statement released on Tuesday, Kuwait Airways will place its code on THAI flights between Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur effective today (June 26).

THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the increased travel options it will provide between Bangkok and Kuwait City, with improved access to the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

“We look forward to developing the relationship further, and introducing more added-value benefits in the future, enhancing our seamless connectivity and offering passengers more options and a great experience,” he said.

He added that this codeshare agreement would strengthen the relationship between the two airlines and their respective countries, as well as explore additional opportunities for cooperation, with the goal of increasing travel options and improving connectivity.

Kuwait Airways CEO Captain Ahmad M. AlKreebani said the agreement was expected to boost commercial and tourism relations between Kuwait and Thailand.

“Passengers will be able to book these flights directly through our websites or the travel agents’ reservation systems. Furthermore, this codeshare agreement will further enhance the relationship between the two airlines and between the two friendly countries, Kuwait and Thailand,” he noted.

Subject to government approval, the partnership may expand to include more routes. THAI could offer codeshare services on Kuwait Airways flights to destinations in the Middle East and Europe, such as Amman, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Cairo, Casablanca, and Milan. In return, Kuwait Airways could offer codeshare services on THAI flights to destinations in Korea, the Far East, and within Thailand.