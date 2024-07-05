Week for Good 2024

It’s during June 3rd -7th, 2024, that KTAXA employees come together to give their time and resources to act for good and support this year’s theme - Environment with a special focus on water. Aligned with this year’s theme of Environment, with a special emphasis on water, KTAXA kicked-off the week by organizing a cleanup at Ladprao canal, in collaboration with the TerraCycle Thai Foundation. Executives and 'Hearts in Action' volunteers joined forces to collect an impressive 1,616 kg of waste! Water is Life Talk activity, also featured esteemed guests including, Ms. Sirapan Wattanajinda, a renowned Actress and Environmental Influencer, and Mr. Peera Pomsook, Phuket Marine Biological Consultant and former Director of Sustainability at Laguna Foundation, who shared insights on water conservation and environmental protection. In our commitment to advocating for water conservation and river protection through recycling, KTAXA also organized an online River Life Gamification, pledging to donate 5 baht for recycle bins at Chao Praya pier, Bangkok, for every participant.
Employees actively engaged in a Water Treatment Workshop conducted by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) and Kasetsart University, gaining practical knowledge for their daily lives. To raise awareness on water-related issues, an online Water Quiz was held, along with an Interactive stand at HQ where employees shared water-saving tips and received upcycling bottles. Twenty winners were rewarded for their participation in these activities.
The week proved to be a tremendous success, with 1,756 ‘Hearts in Action’ volunteering acts and dedicating 2,095 hours to the cause, underscoring the importance of collaboration in preserving our environment and securing a sustainable future for generations to come. Together, ‘Know We Can.’