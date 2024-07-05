Week for Good 2024

Employees actively engaged in a Water Treatment Workshop conducted by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) and Kasetsart University, gaining practical knowledge for their daily lives. To raise awareness on water-related issues, an online Water Quiz was held, along with an Interactive stand at HQ where employees shared water-saving tips and received upcycling bottles. Twenty winners were rewarded for their participation in these activities.

The week proved to be a tremendous success, with 1,756 ‘Hearts in Action’ volunteering acts and dedicating 2,095 hours to the cause, underscoring the importance of collaboration in preserving our environment and securing a sustainable future for generations to come. Together, ‘Know We Can.’