AQUA dives into food industry with major restaurant acquisitions

This acquisition is expected to generate a combined revenue exceeding 1.7 billion baht annually.

AQUA will hold a controlling stake of 51%, with Food Factors contributing 40% and Piyalert holding the remaining 9%. The restructuring process is underway and should be finalised by October with a registered capital of 2.5 billion baht.

Shine Bunnag, acting chairman of AQUA’s board of directors, reported the acquisition to the Stock Exchange of Thailand after it was finalised in the company’s board meeting on Thursday.

“This strategic investment in the food sector presents a significant opportunity for AQUA to diversify its revenue streams,” Shine said. “The food industry demonstrates consistent growth potential, and we firmly believe this move will enhance the company’s long-term EBITDA, fostering stability and growth in line with rising consumer demands.”